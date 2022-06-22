Laois PPN running workshop for sports clubs looking for allocated funds

Laois PPN in collaboration with the Sports Section of Laois County Council presents a Sports Capital Grant Drawdown Workshop. The workshop will support Sports Clubs across Laois with the draw-down process of their Sports Capital Grants.

A record of €3.5 million under the Sports Capital Projects scheme has been given to a total of 61 Laois Sports Clubs. The funding will benefit Sports Clubs and Communities across Laois.

The funding is for a range of development work being carried out by various clubs and groups – including astroturf, floodlights, pitch development, and walking tracks.

The Sports Capital Grant Drawdown Workshop will take place on Tuesday the 28th of June at 7 pm in the Council Chamber, Laois County Council. The workshop will be delivered by Ann Marie Maher, Sports & Leisure Officer, Laois County Council.

The workshop will cover the process of drawing down the grant support and the financial requirements of the Department of Sport for acquiring the funding. This workshop will have a lot of essential information for any clubs looking to easily draw down their Sports Capital Grant allocations.

As we expect this to be a very popular event each member group may only nominate a max of 2 attendees. The closing date for receipt of registration is noon on Monday 27th of June or once all the available places have been filled.

Laois PPN will contact all successful applicants before the event.

Click on the link to register your interest https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe7SyfjZSxXiS21FEjbVn_mxXL39PVPqaMajlGRM0peDJRSaw/viewform