Hope for local campaign as Laois town promised 'first class' heath centre

Rathdowney is set to benefit from a new 'first class' primary care health facility according to Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan.

The green light for a new primary care facility could also help a local campaign to stop the HSE from moving a local residential mental health facility out of the town.

The Fine Gael representative says he has been informed by the HSE that the expression of interest competition for the long awaited new primary care centre at Rathdowney has been completed. He said the successful bidder in respect of the new site, has been informed.

Deputy Flanagan outlined the status of the project.

“A formal letter of interest has been issued by the HSE, and it is expected the project will move to the next stage shortly. This is good news for Rathdowney and surrounding areas,” he said.

Deputy Flanagan believed the south Laois community will benefit.

“The new health centre for Rathdowney will provide first class facilities for everybody in the Rathdowney Errill area and every effort will be made to ensure an early competition," he said.

Dep Flanagan's Fine Gael colleague, Cllr John King also welcoming the progress,

“A new health centre for Rathdowney is one of my main properties as a councillor, and I am keen that the planning and the design issues will be dealt with in prompt manner,” said the Laois County Councillor for the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

The need for enhanced health facilities was highlighted by the HSE in a recent stalled move to relocate the residential mental health service based in Rathdowney's Erkina House out of the town to Tullamore.

Rathdowney is in line for regeneration under the Government's new Town Centre First Policy. A key aim is to tackle dereliction in the town.