Smashing new jerseys for Laois GAA club's juveniles presented in Portlaoise

Members of the Clonad GAA U14 hurling team were delighted with the new set of jerseys supplied by the Portlaoise Plaza as part of the Supermac's Kits for Clubs campaign.
Pictured at thh presentation at the M7 Laois motorway stop were Back row L-R: Leon Brannigan, Noah Doran, Jack Sheeran, Billy Sherlock, Aidan Hyland, Finn Moore, Andrew Delaney, Jack Moore, Adam Dowling, Harry Brady, Harry Ryan, James O'Shea
Front Row: Emmet Ging (Clonad Underage Committee), Evan Brannigan, Finty Duff, Tom Sheeran and Colm Mulrooney of the Portlaoise Plaza.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.