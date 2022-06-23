Laois community wants help to ensure local kids have fun for years to come

This summer Ballyfin Community Development Association will turn the turf on the new playground but they need your support to deliver the amenity for generations of children to come.

The playground will be situated in the car park at the top of the GAA grounds. In the true spirit of community, both Ballyfin Parish and Ballyfin GAA have very generously donated a space for the new playground.

Phase I of the project will see a playground for 0-12 year olds on Ballyfin Parish lands, it is anticipated that with your support we can then move to Phase II in 2023 which will include lands generously provided by Ballyfin GAA to allow a further extension of the playground.

To make it all happen the Ballyfin CDA has launched an appeal to raise funds needed to deliver the project.

"We are currently running a fundraiser to raise €15,000 towards the cost of the playground equipment. While €15,000 might seem like an ambitious target with your help and generosity we believe we can achieve this and deliver a top class playground for the children of Ballyfin and beyond.

"We hope you can help us by donating whatever you can. We do suggest that families, in particular with preschool and primary school age children, consider the benefit of this amenity on their doorstep 365 days a years and the value to be had," they say. READ MORE ABOUT ABOUT HOW TO HELP BELOW LINK.

Donations online at www.idonate.ie/ballyfinplayground or directly to Committee members or via envelope at Masses - clearly marked Ballyfin Playground

The Ballyfin CDA has secured €49,000 in Clár funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.