New one-stop-see-and-treat treat gynaecology midlands clinic to open Portlaoise hospital

A new same day clinic for women is being set up at Portlaoise hospital to provide services to Laois and the Midlands.

The development of the clinic at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise was welcomed in a Senate speech by Laois Offaly based Minister of State Pippa Hackett.

Ambulatory gynaecology care involves assessment, treatment and discharge of the gynaecology patient on the same day in an outpatient setting. It's described as a one-stop-see-and-treat clinics that can improve access to gynaecology, reducing waiting times and improving clinical outcomes for women.

Minister Hackett welcomed the development of clinics in the Midlands and elsewhere, saying they will improve access to gynaecology services, reduce the requirement for multiple gynaecology appointments, ensure sustainability of service provision into the future given the very significant waiting lists for this specialty and importantly, help improve clinical outcomes.

"The Ambulatory Gynaecology Model of Care means one-stop “see and treat” ambulatory gynaecology clinics. An estimated 70% of general gynaecology referrals are suitable for management in the ambulatory setting, and is, therefore, considered to be a more efficient and effective use of resources than the traditional outpatient model. Investigations available include pelvic ultrasound, diagnostic hysteroscopy, and endometrial biopsy," she said.

She commented that Nenagh’s recently opened regional hub for women’s health, which includes a specialist menopause clinic, is the first ambulatory gynaecology clinic to be operational for women in the Midlands counties.

"I am conscious however that Nenagh is a considerable distance from much of the rest of the Midlands, - even my own home in north Offaly is over an hour by car from Nenagh.

"I was delighted to report, therefore, that work is already underway on the recruitment, refurbishment and equipping of an ambulatory gynaecology clinic in Portlaoise, which is expected to be operational this year. Funding has also been provided for further ambulatory gynaecology clinics, including one in Mullingar and one in Kilkenny, thereby completing the implementation of the Ambulatory Gynaecology Model of Care, bringing the total number of these clinics to 20 nationally. “

“The above developments will contribute to greatly improved access to and quality of care for women who need to avail of it, and I look forward to hearing from Midlands women about their experiences of these services on the ground over the coming months and years," said the Minister of State.

The Government has said it wants to accelerate the roll out of such clinics as part of its strategy to improve health services for women.