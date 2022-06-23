Search

So much for the summer Met Éireann has a lousy STORMY weather forecast

Met Éireann chart of what is on the way

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

23 Jun 2022

Unsettled and cooler, with rain and heavy showers at times is the weather outlook from Met Éireann as the dry settled spell is set to end going into the weekend.

Met Éireann's national forecast issued on Thursday night June 23 sets out a big change in the conditions to unsettled weather that's set to last several days.

Status Yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms have been issued for some counties along the west coast for Saturday and Sunday while gale warnings are also in place for right around the island as an Atlantic low hits.

Strong winds will hit Ireland on Friday with heavy rain in tow. Saturday and Sunday are looking lousy also with the temperatures rising no higher than the high teens.

Beyond the weekend and Monday, Met Éireann says it will be generally unsettled midweek as low pressure continues to dominate. MORE BELOW TWEET

National Forecast issued on June 23 by Met Éireann at 9.16 pm

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle, turning more persistent in the west and southwest later in the night. Temperatures will be mild, falling to between 10 and 14 degrees in light and variable winds.

Friday: The morning will be cloudy, with rain in the west and southwest and patchy light rain or drizzle elsewhere. The heavier rain will then move northeastwards across the rest of the country through the afternoon and early evening and will be followed by scattered showers. There will be heavy and possibly thundery downpours at times, giving a risk of spot flooding. Southeast winds will freshen and will become westerly. There will be strong winds along western and southwestern coasts especially. Highest afternoon temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, warmest in the northeast, but turning noticeably cooler in the southwest through the late afternoon.

Clear spells and scattered showers at first at night but another spell of heavy rain will move into the southwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh and variable winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be a cloudy and wet day with spells of rain and heavy showers. Some of the showers may be thundery. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in a moderate to fresh south to southeast wind.

Further spells of rain and showers across the country during Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with light to moderate south to southeast winds.

SUNDAY: A mix of sunny spells and widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze.

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers overnight heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest winds.

MONDAY: Staying unsettled with widespread and heavy showers across the northern half of the country, but drier and brighter weather in the south. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with a light to moderate southwesterly wind.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Generally unsettled midweek as low pressure continues to dominate.

Local News

