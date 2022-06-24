BREAKING: Laois gardaí close road and make appeal after bad crash near Stradbally

Laois Gardaí had closed a section of the busy Athy to Stradbally road and issued an appeal for witnesses after a serious collision on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí have appealed to the public to avoid using R428 road out of the Laois town following an accident sometime around 3pm on June 24.

Gardaí have put diversions in place on the road to allow emergency services access the scene.

It is not yet know how many vehicles were involved or the extent of the injuries. However, it's feared that some people have suffered serious injuries.

Gardaí appealed to anybody who may have been on the road at the time to contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station on 57 8674100. They especially want to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage while travelling on the road on Friday afternoon around the time of the incident.