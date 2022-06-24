Drunk man told gardai to 'f**k off'

Man appeared at Portlaoise District Court
A man who got drunk and told gardai to ‘fuck off’ was fined €250 at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
Patrick Dunne, 49, of Capparogan, Clonaslee admitted the offences which occurred on Main Street in Portlaoise on April 30 this year.
Sgt Mark Daly said the defendant was on Main Street and was highly intoxicated. He became abusive and “told them to f**k off”. He said the man has no previous for public order.
Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client was of “below average intelligence” and “simply had too much to drink.” He said he is apologetic in relation to it.
Judge Patricia Cronin fined him €100 for being intoxicated in public and €150 for being abusive.
