Man allegedly poured boiling water over Midlands Prison cellmate

A man appeared in court charged with pouring a kettle of boiling water over his cellmate in the Midlands Prison.
Declan Harris, 63, of 15 Harbour Row, Cobh, Cork is accused of assault causing harm to Murad Khandokar at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise on August 11, 2020.
Sgt Mark Daly said it is alleged that Mr Harris threw a boiling kettle or water over his cellmate and hit him on the head with a brush.
Judge Patricia Cronin said she wasn’t sure whether she could accept jurisdiction in relation to the case. She put the matter back to October 20 in order for a medical report to be furnished on the matter.
