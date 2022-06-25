Called Garda 'paedophile' and 'pig' in Portlaoise

A man who called a garda ‘paedophile’ and a ‘pig’ was fined €250 at Portlaoise District Court.

Eric Nicholson, 25, of 6 Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick admitted being drunk and abusive at Limetree Avenue, Kilminchy, Portlaoise on April 30 last.

Sgt Mark Daly said the accused was “highly intoxicated” and unsteady on his feet on the date in question. When a garda approached, Sgt Daly said, “he told him to f**k off you paedophile” and “f**k off you pig”.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client is a part time labourer. “He has asked me to apologise in open court for the words,” he remarked. “He said the exact phrase used was, ‘go f**k off and lock up paedophiles’,” Mr Meagher said.

Mr Meagher said his client had been out having drinks with friends and all was going fine. However, someone began buying rounds of shots and it was “in the immediate aftermath of that he came across Garda Considine,” he remarked.

Judge Patricia Cronin said “his behaviour on the night was not acceptable. You can’t be abusive to gardai who are carrying out their duty.” She fined the man €250.