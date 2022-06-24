Portlaoise Gardai seeking watch owners

Gardai in Portlaoise are seeking to reunite these watches with their owners.
They issued an appeal on social media in relation to the watches.
Gardai said: "Recently recovered by Portlaoise Detective Unit and we are looking for their rightful owners."
The owners can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100
Children who have fled from Laois to Ukraine at the opening of the Laois Ukraine shop earlier this year in Portlaoise. Picture: Michael Scully
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.