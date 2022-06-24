Fatal crash confirmed on busy Laois to Kildare road

Gardaí have confirmed that an accident in Laois outside Stradbally was a fatal crash.
The accident, which ocured at around 3pm on Friday, June 24 also involved a single vehicle on the busy Stradbally to Athy, R428 road.
Gardaí are still in the process of identifying the remains of the occupant of the vehicle which is understood to have collided with a wall.
The road has been closed and diversions are in place to allow accident investigators examine the scene.
Gardaí appealed to anybody who may have been on the road at the time to contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station on 57 8674100. They especially want to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage while travelling on the road on Friday afternoon around the time of the incident.
