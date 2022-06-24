Search

24 Jun 2022

Laois Gardaí appeal again after re-opening busy Stradbally to Athy road after fatal crash

Gardai have appealed for help with their investigation

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

24 Jun 2022 10:12 PM

Gardaí have reopened the Stradbally to Athy road in Laois following a fatal accident on the route on Friday afternoon.

The busy R428 road was closed soon after the accident which occurred at around 3pm on Friday, June 24 involving a single vehicle.

The road was re-opened shortly before 9pm but Gardaí are still in the process of identifying the victim, believed to be male. He is understood to have bee the sole occupant of a car the collided with a wall on the road. 

While Gardaí do not believe another vehicle was involved an investigation into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. To advance this they appealed again to anybody who may have been on the road at the time to contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station on 57 8674100.

They especially want to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage while travelling on the road on Friday afternoon around the time of the incident.

