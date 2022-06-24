Search

24 Jun 2022

Tiny kitten rescued after 100km engine bay journey from Laois to Waterford

Pic Credit: Waterford Animal Rescue

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

24 Jun 2022 10:23 PM

A tiny kitten who travelled over 100km from Portlaoise to Waterford in the engine bay of a van on Thursday has been named Laois. 

The distressed kitten was only discovered by the van driver when they stopped near the Toll Plaza in Waterford and heard a noise from the engine. 

Thankfully the kitten was saved by Waterford Animal Rescue, who posted pictures of the kitten on their social media page.  They said the kitten was showing no sign of injury from her ordeal. 

They said: “This poor little kitten travelled all the way from Portlaoise yesterday in the engine compartment of a van. While stopped near the Toll Plaza on the City Bypass yesterday the driver heard the distressed kitten. Now safe and well at Suirside Veterinary Clinic we will be seeking a home for her next week.”

Chairman of Waterford Animal Rescue, Andrew Quinn, said they were called to assist with the kitten when she was discovered. He said she was "absolutely fine, no injuries." 

He urged people to check their cars before going on journeys particularly if there are kittens nearby. "Sometimes the mothers will relocate them to an engine compartment," he explained. 

Mr Quinn said "if you are in a carpark and you hear a kitten make sure you leave a note on the vehicle."  He hoped this fortunate kitten would be adopted soon and he said they would call her Laois. 

