IN PICTURES: Laois talent shines on stage at Portlaoise's Old Fort Quarter Festival

Lots of Laois talent feature at the Music Generation Laois Old Fort Quarter Festival Concert in Portaoise. Photographer Alf Harvey was there to capture the entertainment on camera. TAP NEXT or the Arrow to see more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.