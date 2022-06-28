New modular homes set to transform Laois estate

Approval has been granted to construct 54 modular homes at Hepburn Court in Portlaoise.

The plans were warmly welcomed by councillors who approved the project at a meeting of Laois County Council on Monday.

Director of Services in the Housing section of Laois County Council, Angela McEvoy said the area had been subject to antisocial behaviour but the plans would create a passive supervised area.

Proposing the scheme, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley described the plans as long awaited and she thanked Ms McEvoy and all of the council staff who had worked on the project.

She said it was initially a private housing estate but “it was left in dreadful state after being burnt out.” Cllr Dwane Stanley said “there has been huge difficulties there, particularly for the residents on the Ballyfin Road.”

Welcoming the new plan for the new development, Cllr Dwane Stanley said it was “long awaited and I want to acknowledge and thank Angela and the staff behind the scenes.”

Seconding the proposal, Cllr Thomasina O’Connell said there were a lot of hurdles behind the scenes. She too thanked Ms McEvoy and the staff. She also welcomed the use of modular housing, which she said would mean “it is going to be delivered faster.” The modular homes will be largely constructed offsite before being brought to the area for final construction.

Cllr O’Connell also acknowledged the antisocial behaviour and dumping which had plagued the area in the past. She said the investment in this development should change that and “give people a reason to keep the place tidy.”

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald asked that a perimeter wall, not a fence, be built around the site. Ms McEvoy said that could be a condition for the development.

Welcoming the project, Cllr Willie Aird said “lessons have to be learned from what happened down there.” He recalled the antisocial behaviour and the “whole place burnt down” which he described as unbelievable. He said: “It was awful what happened and I hope that I never see that again as a public representative.”

He too said he wanted a block wall at the site and he said fences and panel type fences were not wanted. He claimed Esker Hills in Portlaoise will need a wall and said, “you mark my words, Laois County Council will build a wall down there.”

Cllr Noel Tuohy described it as a good day for the people of Portlaoise and the surrounding areas. Agreeing with his council colleagues, he said, “timber framed fences should be outlawed.”