Online history talk on Civil War in Laois

Laois Libraries is delighted to present Revolutionary War, the final in the three-part series of online talks on Revolutionary Laois.

The series was organised by Laois Libraries as part of its Decade of Centenaries programme for 2022.

Join local historian Michael Rafter and Terry Dunne, Laois Historian-in Residence, in conversation about the course of the Civil War in Laois.

Michael Rafter is the author of the ground-breaking local study ‘The quiet county: towards a history of the Laois Brigade I.R.A. and revolutionary activity in the county, 1913‒ 1923’.

The talk takes place at 8pm on Thursday 30th June, the eve of the 100th anniversary of the first shots being fired in the Civil War in Laois.

The event took place on the Durrow Road outside Abbeyleix on 1st July 1922 and was part of the preliminaries of the Battle of Abbeyleix on 5th July 1922. Cadet James Kealy of the National Army and a native of Ballickmoyler died in this clash.

Tickets are available, free of charge, on Eventbrite and on the Laois Local Studies website on

https://laoislocalstudies.ie/history-talks-online-7/

Pictured below is Michael Rafter with his book 'The Quiet County'