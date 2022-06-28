MEMORY LANE PICTURES: Splendid style at historic Laois Debs

There was splendid style at the Cedar Inn Mountrath in 2009 where Scoil Aengus Mountrath Leaving Certs and the partners gathered ahead of what was the last Debs Ball for the school before Mountrath Community school opened.
Alf Harvey Harvey was there for the Leinster Express. TAP NEXT OR THE ARROW TO SEE MORE OF HIS PICTURES.
