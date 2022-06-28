Laois Gardaí issue new appeal after fatal crash as DNA likely to be needed to confirm victim's identity

Gardaí in Laois have issued a fresh appeal help to the public arsing from a fatal road traffic accident near Stradbally on Friday June 24.

The guards are also still in the process of trying to positively confirm the identity of the victim of the crash which occured on the Athy Road at Laundry Cross about 4 kms from the Laois village.

While gardaí believe the man was an Eastern European national who had recently moved to Portlaoise after arriving in Ireland just over a month ago, they expect to have to carry out DNA tests to confirm his identity. The man may have spent a short time in Roscommon before moving to Laois.

The deceased has no known relatives in Ireland so this could take some time to confirm. The process of identification has been made difficult for Gardaí because the car he was driving went on fire after his car hit a wall on the R428.

He was the sole occupant and there were no other vehicles involved in what is being viewed as a tragic accident at approximately 2.45pm on June 24.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are particularly interested in anyone who may have seen a distinctive blue coloured Vauxhall Astra registration number 151 RN.

They want to know from any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Athy Road (R428) or surrounding areas between 2.30pm and 3.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

The movement of the car on the day is also if interest to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.