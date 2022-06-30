Speeding HGV driver stopped in Laois with expired licence

Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
Laois Gardai discovered a speeding truck driver was using an expired licence.
It transpired the driver, who had been caught speeding earlier in the day, a licence which expired over a year earlier.
Gardai posted a picture on social media and stated: “Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today stopped this HGV for a speeding offence on the N80 at Milltown, Ballylinan."
The driver whose licence was "out of date over a year informed Gardaí that it was the second time today they had been stopped for a speeding offence. A numbers of Tachograph offences were also detected. Court proceedings commenced.”
