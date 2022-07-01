Search

01 Jul 2022

New ED entrance at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

The hospital in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

01 Jul 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A new Emergency Department entrance will be in use at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise next month.  

The HSE is advising members of the public attending the Emergency Department in Portlaoise that the new entrance will be in use from July 12.

The HSE said: “This new entrance for ED only services has been under construction for a number of weeks. It is situated immediately to the left, once you arrive through the main public entrance of the hospital campus, from the Block road.”

Members of the public are being asked to follow directional signage as they approach the hospital.

Doctor wants to turn Portlaoise restaurant into consulting rooms

">

Doctor wants to turn Portlaoise restaurant into consulting rooms

The HSE said: “The new route is being put in place to allow for the construction of a new Respiratory Assessment Unit. This two storey development will provide for the enhancement of the existing ED at ground level and will provide additional clinical accommodation on the first floor. All other access points to the hospital and other services remain open as normal.”

General Manager of Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Michael Knowles said: “We would like to thank the public for their understanding as we progress with these essential works on our campus. We have directional signage in place and security personnel will be on hand to help anyone with any questions.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media