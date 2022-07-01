Trial of Laois man acccused of murder adjourned to Monday

The trial of murder accused Dean Kerrie has been adjourned to Monday, July 4, as a juror is unwell, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
Kerrie, who is 21 today, with an address at St Brigid's Square, Portarlington in Co Laois has pleaded not guilty to murdering 25-year-old Jack Power at Shanakiel, Dunmore East, Co Waterford on July 26, 2018, when he was 17.
Mr Justice Paul McDermott told both legal teams and 11 jurors on Friday that one of their number had a "short-term" illness and should be back on the panel by Monday, when the trial recommences at 11am.
