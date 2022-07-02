Civic reception for Portlaoise AFC Girls U14s

Laois County Council is to hold a Civic Reception for the Portlaoise AFC Girls U14 Soccer Team who won the SFAI U-14 National Cup Final.
Cllr Conor Bergin described it as a fantastic achievement and said it is alway a pleasure to honour a winning Laois team.
Offering his congratulations, Cllr James Kelly described Portlaoise AFC as a great club and said, “well done to them. There are some great volunteers in that club as well.”
Cllr Thomasina Connell said it was great for “girls and women in sport” and was really deserving of support. She said it is “essential that Laois County Council strives to prioritise women in sport.”
