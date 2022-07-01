Growing Laois school on waiting list for new home gets green light for extension

The newest secondary school in Laois is set to be allowed to build extra classrooms to meet demands for places while it awaits the goahead for a new home which is estimated to cost nearly €25 million.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming said Dunamase College / Coláiste Dhún Másc i in Portlaoise has been given approval to proceed with an extension that will consist of six general class rooms.

Minister Fleming said he looked forward to this project proceeding as soon as possible, as there is a high demand in the Portlaoise area for students enrolling in the college.

Three former school sites are used by the Laois Offaly ETB run school in the heart of the town. Pupils attend classes in the old vocational school, the former CBS and the former Sacred Heart NS in the Tower Hill area.

Minister for Education Norma Foley recently visited the site of the proposed new home for Dunamase College off the Timahoe Road. Minister Fleming outlined the reasons for the new classroom build.

"This measure is necessary even though in due course the school will be moving to a new site in Portlaoise. Obviously that major 1,000 pupil school project will take some time, but it is necessary in the meantime that the facilities in the existing school be extended to facilitate the additional pupils who will be attending there in the meantime.

"I want to acknowledge and thank the work by the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board, The School Board of Management and the Staff in building up the reputation of this new school, which is now very attractive for many new students," he said.

Laois Offaly ETB Chief Executive Joe Cunningham said the additional accommodation will be on the site of the former CBS, Tower Hill. He added that the design for the new building on the Timahoe road is currently being reviewed by the Dept of Education.

The LOETB said in May, when Dympna Kelly was appointed the new principal, that work has commenced on the new €24.5million 1,000 pupil school which will be located on the Timahoe Road.

The College is one of nine Post-Primary Schools under the patronage of LOETB. It is an English-medium, coeducational, multidenominational school which includes an Aonad Lán-Gaeilge, where students can study all subjects through Irish.