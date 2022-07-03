Progress on Laois estate's bid to be taken in charge

Progress is being made on taking The Glen estate in Portarlington in charge, a council meeting was told.

Cllr Aidan Mullins had asked in a motion: “That Laois County Council give an update on the Taking in Charge of the Glen Estate in Kilnacourt, Portarlington.”

In a response read out by Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh, Jim O’Sullivan of the council’s Planning Department stated that: “Works are currently underway regarding upgrade /remedial works to the Sewage Pumping Station. To date, the additional ring has been installed on the pump sump to bring it to finished ground level and the cabinet for control gear and associated ducting has been installed.

The valve chamber and modifications to the pipework within the sump have yet to be completed. This will be done by the mechanical / electrical contractor (Hydro International). I have been advised that the contractor will be back on site this week to complete the works on the pumping station. This will take approximately two weeks. The reason for the delay is that they were waiting on an ESB connection. Work on the other items will then begin.”

Cllr Mullins said “I think it is about 13 years since The Glen in Kilnacourt has been finished.”

He told the meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District that it was built by “one of the better developers” and he was eager to see it taken in charge.