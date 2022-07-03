Laois Councllor says Civil Defence could use Department of Agriculture land

Land set aside for the decentralisation of the Department of Agriculture could be used for a base by Laois Civil Defence, a council meeting was told.

Cllr Willie Aird said the Civil Defence are looking for a base for the headquarters in Portlaoise. He said a yard on the Mountrath Road is being investigated but he described the site as very tight.

Cllr Aird said “there is an area of land up there that Charlie McCreavy was going to build the Department of Agriculture on.” He said a 110kv line was moved which “probably cost millions at the time,” to facilitate the site. “That land is up there now and has lain idle for all that length of time,” Cllr Aird told the meeting. He asked the council to pursue to the matter.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said there was a clear response from the council in relation to a site for the Civil Defence. “The last thing we need from here is mixed messages,” she commented.

Director of Services Simon Walton said at the moment he was of the opinion that the preferred location was on the Mountrath Road. However, he pointed out that the project was still at the preliminary stages. “We are looking. That’s not to say that if a suitable property came on the market that we won’t change tack,” he explained.

When asked by Cllr Dwane Stanley if the Mountrath Road site was too small, Mr Walton said, “we wouldn’t be looking at it if we didn’t think it could be accommodated out there.”