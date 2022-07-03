Search

03 Jul 2022

Laois Councllor says Civil Defence could use Department of Agriculture land

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

03 Jul 2022 7:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Land set aside for the decentralisation of the Department of Agriculture could be used for a base by Laois Civil Defence, a council meeting was told. 

Cllr Willie Aird said the Civil Defence are looking for a base for the headquarters in Portlaoise. He said a yard on the Mountrath Road is being investigated but he described the site as very tight.

Cllr Aird said “there is an area of land up there that Charlie McCreavy was going to build the Department of Agriculture on.” He said a 110kv line was moved which “probably cost millions at the time,” to facilitate the site. “That land is up there now and has lain idle for all that length of time,” Cllr Aird told the meeting.  He asked the council to pursue to the matter.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said there was a clear response from the council in relation to a site for the Civil Defence. “The last thing we need from here is mixed messages,” she commented. 

Council identify land to build new Laois Civil Defence headquarters

">

Council identify land to build new Laois Civil Defence headquarters

Director of Services Simon Walton said at the moment he was of the opinion that the preferred location was on the Mountrath Road. However, he pointed out that the project was still at the preliminary stages. “We are looking. That’s not to say that if a suitable property came on the market that we won’t change tack,” he explained. 

When asked by Cllr Dwane Stanley if the Mountrath Road site was too small, Mr Walton said, “we wouldn’t be looking at it if we didn’t think it could be accommodated out there.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media