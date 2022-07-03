Laois Community flags festival that will have some starlight festival

The community of Killeen on the Laois Kildare border is gearing up for a big day of community fun in July.

The Killeen Community Group is organising a Community Festival on Saturday, July 23 which is sure to be a treat for kids during the day and the grown ups at nights.

The Killeen's Kid's Festival takes place in the Community Hall when the centrepiece will be a screening of the wonderful family friendly movie Sing 2 .

The little ones can also enjoy a summer disco, sweet treats and face painting after! Adults haven't been forgotten with tea and coffee facilities provided by ‘’Coffee Cobs’’ a local small business on the day!

This event is for ages 5-12 years old. Maximum charge of €15 per family. Fourth and fiftth siblings are free. Parents and guardians are asked to stay and supervise their children at all times. This event will be run inline with our child protection policy. Treats, facepaint and coffee are not included in ticket price.

Please present tickets at the door. Ticket availability on door on the day cannot be guaranteed due to priority of online sales.

A Night Under the Stars is the second part of the festivities which gest underway at Farrells Bar from 6pm.

With the purchase of your ticket you can enjoy delicious BBQ food and a movie on the night beside Farrell's Bar.

The movie, will be chosen by a Facebook poll on our page https://www.facebook.com/killeencommunitygroup (Get voting!!)

Killeen Community Group Facebook page is also the place to go to for an exciting competition to win two tickets to the big event.

The organisers hope you can enjoy drinks from the heart of our local community in Farrells that's located across from the movie venue. Only alcohol purchased at this event can be consumed. This is strictly an over 18's event, IDs will be checked on entry. KCG reserves the right to refuse entry on the night. Toilet facilities for this event are also located in Farrell's Bar. Attendees are asked to please refrain from bringing glassware into the event, plastic cups will be provided on the night.

A comfy blanket to sit on rustic straw seating is advised with fresh popcorn and snacks being sold alongside the event.

Parking for this event is available at Killeen Community Hall R93E922. If you require additional parking assistance please text: 0876085574.

The over 18s only event is weather dependent so the movie screening may revert to an indoor event at Killeen Community Hall. Please present tickets at the door.

This event is partially funded by Laois County Council's Tourism Grants Scheme 2022.

Killeen Community Group aims to promote an inclusive and open community ethos within the local area of Killeen for both social events and a communication forum for members of the community to use.