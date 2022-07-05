Search

05 Jul 2022

Museum could occupy Laois courthouse

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

05 Jul 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Chief Executive of Laois County Council was unable to give any timeframe for the provision of a new courthouse in Portlaoise. 

The issue was raised by Cllr James Kelly who had recently attended the launch of a journal by Laois Heritage Society. “It was brilliant. When you see the journal that they have produced,” said Cllr Kelly. He said the society were hoping to get a museum in Portlaoise and the courthouse would make an ideal venue. “When is the courthouse going to be moved out from the Main Street?” he asked. 

“Hopefully that will be where the museum will be because the Heritage Society, they are very vibrant and up and going group,” added Cllr Kelly.  

“They would really love to have some clear idea that there will be a museum in this town,” he told the latest meeting of Laois County Council.  

No timeframe for new Portlaoise Courthouse build despite €750,000 site purchase in 2020

">

No timeframe for new Portlaoise Courthouse build despite €750,000 site purchase in 2020

In relation to an update on the courthouse, Laois Council CE John Mulholland admitted he was unable to provide one.  “A new site has been acquired and it's in the hands of the OPW as to when they move in relation to a bundle of new courthouses for the remaining towns that need to be updated. It’s up to the Court Services now, it is out of our hands,” he explained.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media