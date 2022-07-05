Museum could occupy Laois courthouse

The Chief Executive of Laois County Council was unable to give any timeframe for the provision of a new courthouse in Portlaoise.

The issue was raised by Cllr James Kelly who had recently attended the launch of a journal by Laois Heritage Society. “It was brilliant. When you see the journal that they have produced,” said Cllr Kelly. He said the society were hoping to get a museum in Portlaoise and the courthouse would make an ideal venue. “When is the courthouse going to be moved out from the Main Street?” he asked.

“Hopefully that will be where the museum will be because the Heritage Society, they are very vibrant and up and going group,” added Cllr Kelly.

“They would really love to have some clear idea that there will be a museum in this town,” he told the latest meeting of Laois County Council.

In relation to an update on the courthouse, Laois Council CE John Mulholland admitted he was unable to provide one. “A new site has been acquired and it's in the hands of the OPW as to when they move in relation to a bundle of new courthouses for the remaining towns that need to be updated. It’s up to the Court Services now, it is out of our hands,” he explained.