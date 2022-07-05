Search

05 Jul 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: Inside the dearest Portlaoise house on the market

Lynda Kiernan

05 Jul 2022 9:53 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Perhaps you've secretly won the lotto, or you just want to dream, but we've put together a gallery of images taken inside what is the dearest house on the market right now in Portlaoise.

17 Chestnut Avenue, Foxburrow, Portlaoise is a six bedroom, six bathroom luxury home that has come on the market at €675,000.

The detached home in the Stradbally Road estate has a floor area of a generous 333 m² (3,584 ft²).

Featuring a brand new extension and an air to water heating system, this home has an energy saving BER rating of A3.

It may be in a housing estate, but No.17 has the largest site with a driveway four four or more vehicles. The property was constructed in 2008.

It has 6 Bedrooms, with 3 of them Ensuite.  2 reception rooms. Gym. Shower room. Built in storage in 5 Bedrooms. Range of Closet and storage space throughout. Top of the range Curtains and light fittings and Neff appliances. 

It is on sale through auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald / Hyland Keating who describe it as "a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the finest homes in all of Laois".

Tap NEXT to see all the photos of the property. 

