Laois gardai stop car and find cannabis

Photo: Laois/Offaly gardai
A motorist in Laois was found with drugs when Gardai pulled them over for not displaying correct number plates today.
Gardai said: “Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today stopped this vehicle which was fitted with non conforming number plates. Things went from bad to worse for the driver when a quantity of Cannabis was discovered in the vehicle. Court appearance to follow.”
They reminded motorists that: “It is every drivers individual responsibility to ensure that their vehicle is fully compliant with all aspects of Road Traffic legislation before taking a car out onto a public road.”
