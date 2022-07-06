Search

06 Jul 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Rita Culliton - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 5 of Rita Culliton (née Peake) of No.1 Grange Hall and Castlebrack, Killeigh, Mountmellick. 

Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her devoted husband Joe. Sadly missed by her children Patrick, Cecelia, Liam, Barbara, Donal, Una, Adrian, Noeleen and Mary, her grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Billy, Dominic and Brendan, sisters Claire and Celia, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her daughter Cecelia’s home in Castlebrack (Eircode R35AR29) from 5pm on Friday. Recital of the Rosary on Friday evening at 9pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Eamonn Culliton’s “Camino for Cancer Research”, fundraising for Irish Cancer Society.

Richard Dillon - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, July 5 of Richard (Dick) Dillon of 21 Woodview, Stradbally. 

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his loving son Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Kate, daughters, Mary and Rose-Ann, sons, Martin, Billy and John, his adored grandchildren and extended Dillon family, great neighbours and his many, many friends.

Dick will repose at his home from 4pm, on Wednesday 6th July with Rosary Recital at 8pm Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Thursday evening for Reception Prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 8th July, at 11am and afterwards Dick will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.
 
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/dickdillon

Kathleen Broderick - Ballacolla

The death took place on Sunday, July 3 of Kathleen Broderick (née Rafter) of Kyletelogue, Ballacolla. 

In her 96th year, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Lar and sister of the late Anna May, Sean, Christina and Joe. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her family, Michael, Helena, Ray, Irene and Joan; grandchildren Lorcan, Kate, Conor, Ronan, Sarah, Mark, Hannah, Cabrini, Roisin, Gráinne and Bill; daughters in law Breda and Patsy, sons-in-law Pat and Liam; sister-in-law Josie, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, neighbours and carers.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm with Rosary at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. 

Kathleen's Mass may be viewed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/golivestreamceremony/

