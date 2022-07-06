IN PICTURES: Vital scheme helps revive live Laois shows

A third phase of the Laois Local Live Performance Scheme, commissioned by Laois Arts Office and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has been taking place throughout the county.

The scheme aims to assist with the revival of live music and performance and to give associated professionals the opportunity to get back to work after the pandemic restrictions.

Once again, Laois has used the opportunity to support performers and highlight some of the cultural riches of the county. MORE BELOW PICTURE OR TAP NEXT OR ARROW TO SEE MORE PICTURES TAKEN BY ALF HARVEY.

The Finns marked National Famine Commemoration Day in the very apt setting of Donaghmore Workhouse and Museum.

The performance was recorded and premiered to a national and international audience through Facebook Live.

Molly Donnery and Cathal Crowley gave an intimate concert in the Library at Roundwood House and the Lost Messiahs and Tadhg Duffin perfomed at the stunning Timahoe Heritage Centre.

Cua with Brian Lalor and Jack Doherty also performed at Timahoe Heritage Centre, to a highly appreciative audience. Portarlington band Fear of Folk, brought their unique sound to their hometown and used the event to launch their music video How it Used to Be, which was directed, filmed & edited by Darren Warren. The stunning video was filmed at Derryounce Lakes, Portarlington.

In addition to the concerts, a number of musical events and concerts were held in community settings. Ollie Plunkett brought Golden Egg Sound Meditation, an immersive experience using sound and meditation to evoke calm and a sense of well-being in participants to Droimnin Nursing Home and also to the Midlands Prison. Cua also performed in two concerts at Midlands Prison.

On the open stage the Rathdowney and Portlaoise Panto Group hosted very successful shows in their local areas. Richard Mansworth Productions premiered, ‘Waiting for Gateaux’ and Frances Harney premiered ‘To the Dome’ at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Downtown Portlaoise received support as well as Stradbally Tidy Towns for live local performances in their respective towns. The Polish Laois Support Agency received funding and hosted a family picnic, with performances and entertainment.

Music Generation Laois and Laois School of Music hosted a Laois-Franklin Youth Project Gala Concert and Premier. PJ Kavanagh and Lily’s presented a series of live music events in the centre of town. The Port Art Collective organized musical events at Portarlington.

John Whelan and friends presented performances inspired by John’s recent book, ‘The Last Beekeeper’ in schools, libraries and community settings. Louis Deacy and Caroline Keane conducted a series of art performances, screening and commissioned new works.



Laois Arts Office has been very keen to ensure that a range of professionals, whose livelihoods were severely impacted by the pandemic restrictions, have an opportunity to avail of the Local Live Performance Scheme.

This third phase has seen opportunities for musicians, actors, film makers, producers and professionals working in sound and lighting and performance photographers.

The scheme has also enlivened venues and brought live performances into community settings where the pandemic had a devastating impact.

Live music, and theatre provided by Laois based performers, has been enriching the community again and Laois County Council is hopeful that a fourth phase of the Scheme can be enjoyed from August, with events running until the end of October 2022.

An information session on the new phase of LLPPS 4 will be held in the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Tuesday 19th July at 6.30pm and closing date for applications is Friday 29th July.