Music grants hit the right note with two Laois goups

Laois School of Music beginners in 2022.
Two Laois groups have benefited from grants to invest in new instruments.
Music Network has announced the results of the current round of the Music Capital Scheme. A total of €306,096 in funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has been awarded to 28 performing groups, 18 established musicians and nine emerging musicians from across Ireland.
Laois School of Music is getting €12,060 while Portlaoise Men's Shed €1,215
Established in 2008, the Music Capital Scheme is managed by Music Network, and provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments. The Scheme has enabled many thousands of musicians across Ireland to develop their musical potential and participate in the performance of live music.
Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD welcomed the funding.
"As a former music teacher, I know how important good quality musical instruments are to numerous bands and groups that engage with their local communities nationwide,” she said.
Music Network’s CEO Sharon Rollston said: "Our mission is to make high quality live music accessible to communities throughout Ireland, as well as to support musicians to excel in the performance and creation of music. The range of instruments provided through the Music Capital Scheme continues to make a significant impact on access to, and the quality of, music making and live music performance across Ireland.”
The Music Capital Scheme was established in 2008 and 468 awards have been made to date.
Referee Maurice Deegan during the Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final match between Leitrim and Sligo at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.