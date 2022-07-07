Search

07 Jul 2022

Music grants hit the right note with two Laois goups

Music grants hit the right note with two Laois goups

Laois School of Music beginners in 2022.

Leinster Express Reporter

07 Jul 2022 9:53 AM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Two Laois groups have benefited from grants to invest in new instruments.

Music Network has announced the results of the current round of the Music Capital Scheme. A total of €306,096 in funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has been awarded to 28 performing groups, 18 established musicians and nine emerging musicians from across Ireland.  

Laois School of Music is getting €12,060 while Portlaoise Men's Shed €1,215  

Established in 2008, the Music Capital Scheme is managed by Music Network, and provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments. The Scheme has enabled many thousands of musicians across Ireland to develop their musical potential and participate in the performance of live music.  

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD welcomed the funding.

"As a former music teacher, I know how important good quality musical instruments are to numerous bands and groups that engage with their local communities nationwide,” she said. 

Music Network’s CEO Sharon Rollston said: "Our mission is to make high quality live music accessible to communities throughout Ireland, as well as to support musicians to excel in the performance and creation of music. The range of instruments provided through the Music Capital Scheme continues to make a significant impact on access to, and the quality of, music making and live music performance across Ireland.”

The Music Capital Scheme was established in 2008 and 468 awards have been made to date.

  

