IN PICTURES: Laois kids do some messing around on Play Day

Laois is hosting National Play Day events between July 2 and July 9 is to promote play opportunities for children and young people all across the country.
This year’s theme being ‘All Play Together’. Events in Laois featured a Messy Play Workshop, Circus Skills, Learn to be a Magician. Laois County Council in association with Laois Partnership organised Play Day events in local areas. Photographer Michael Scully went along to Portlaoise Library to capture the Messy Play fun on camera. Tap the ARROW or NEXT to see more of his pictures supplied to the Leinster Express & Laois Live.
As part of Play Day funding, the council purchased some large scale free-play equipment which we are happy to make available to communities.
