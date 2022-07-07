'Help Scally be a good boy' urges new Laois campaign against dog fouling

Suzanne Dempsey Environmental Officer, Laois Co Council and Cllr Thomasina Connell Cathaoirleach launching the new Laois anti-dog fouling campaign. Photo: Michael Scully
An eyecatching new campaign to urge dog owners to pick up after their pets, has been launched for Laois.
'Help Scally be a good boy!' is the catchphrase of a new social media, poster and video campaign, sponsored by Laois County Council along with 11 other local authorities.
The campaign features the adorable “Scally” the dog in a series of videos which highlight the consequences of not picking up the poop.
Whether under the cover of darkness, in a field or on the beach remember “Your dog’s poop could end up anywhere! Always Pick it up!”
The new Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr Thomasina Connell launched the campaign along with Portlaoise Tidy Towns chair Gerry Browne and council environmental staff.
Pictured at the launch of the Dog Fouling Awareness Campaign at Pairc an Phobail, Portlaoise, were: Front John Rogers, Emily Doyle and John Ging (Environmental Staff - Laois County Council). Standing Gerry Browne, Suzanne Dempsey Environmental Officer, Clr. Thomasina Connell Cathaoirleach and Dom Reddin Environmental Section. Photo: Michael Scully
“Laois County Council continues to look for new and innovative ways to help combat the issue of dog fouling, and over the last number of years has engaged in radio and cinema adverts to increase awareness around the issue of dog fouling. Help Scally to carry on the message and bin the poo
responsibly,” Cllr Connell said.
Failure to pick up after your dog is an offence under the Litter Management Acts 1997 -2009 and could result in an on-the-spot fine of €150. The maximum court fine is €3000.
