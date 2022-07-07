Laois village celebrates its 100-year old citizen

Durrow recently celebrated the 100th birthday of John Moylan who was born on the 24th June, 1922.

John has lived all his life in Durrow. He was always blessed with an incredible memory, and when asked about some of the changes that have occurred during his lifetime, he said, “Well, first and foremost, there was no electricity in Durrow when I was a young lad.

"My mother, Ellen, was a Whelan, and every one of them believed in ghosts inside out and upside down. She would be terrified at night coming back from picking up a few messages in Wall’s of Ballacondra in the horse and cart, and she’d have rosary beads around her neck, praying to God to get home safely.”

Within his lifetime, there have been the greatest changes than in any other century and he has always moved with the times!

He was born in the same year as formation of the Irish State, saw World War II come and go, has witnessed seismic changes in this country throughout his lifetime, and recently, has even managed to survive the recent threat of a world pandemic!

John has always been a very popular resident of Durrow and on his special day, he did a lap of honour around the village starting with a visit to Lawlor’s shop where he had bought his daily newspapers for many years.

He was surprised to see the shop had been festooned with bunting, where Sue Lawlor, her staff and a throng of well-wishers presented him with gifts and a beautiful cake. He received the same joyous response at local Post Office before his celebration party got underway with his immediate family and friends in the home where he was born 100 years ago.

John had a 36-year career as an AA Patrol (Automobile Association), and they were very excited to learn that he was now a centenarian. So, a special presentation was made to him by Ken Deegan on behalf of the AA.

Their representatives arrived in his yard in a modern AA van with the words “Happy 100th Birthday John Moylan” emblazoned on the side of the van. They then had the honour of reading out the letter from President Michael D. Higgins and presenting ‘The Cheque’ which came from Áras an Uachtaráin.

It took several days to go through all the cards, gifts, money, dining vouchers, scratch cards and Mass bouquets given by his many friends and colleagues. John was truly overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness and thoughtfulness and would like to convey his most sincere gratitude to all.

John summed up the day by saying that it was “the best day of my whole life”.