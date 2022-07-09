LAOIS PROPERTY: Shandra Lane is a Shangri-La in walking distance of Portarlington

The former is a mythical utopian village located deep in the unexplored region of the Himalayan Mountain, and the latter is a mature laneway ideally located within walking distance of Portarlington town which is currently for sale with Matt Dunne Auctioneer

This location is ideal for the Dublin commuter or someone just wanting to get away from it all a quiet tranquil setting less than an hour from Dublin and close to the M7 motorway and train station.

An attractive spacious detached bungalow 260m2 /2750sq2 plus garage on 0.75 acres of landscaped gardens.

An added bonus is the dormer section c 750ft2 divided into 3 extra rooms but used as storage.

The property is well presented and comprises of 2 Large Reception Rooms, Kitchen/dining area, utility, 3 bedrooms with master en-suite and family bathroom.

The dormer section has fantastic potential! Double glazed windows throughout and ample room to extend if required.

Ideal for the golf enthusiast being only 1 mile from the majestic and renowned Garryhinch Golf Club.

Remember 35 trains daily to and from Dublin and 6 miles from juncti4on 14 on M7 motorway.

So, in our opinion Shandra Lane beats the mythical Shangri-La by a country mile! Why buy a 3-bed semi in Kildare when this can be your home for €375,000.

Viewings by appointment any time info@mattdunne.ie