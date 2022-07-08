Man tailgated to avoid Laois motorway toll

A man who evaded over €60 in motorway tolls by tailgating cars in Laois will be assessed for the restorative justice programme.

Jack Thomas Foyle, 20, of 15 Village View, Errill admitted to driving off without paying the toll on the M7 at Clonadacasey on 16 occasions between August 18 and November 22 last year and careless driving.

Sgt Michael Tarpey said there were numerous occasions when he went through the toll without paying by “tailgating the vehicle in front” when the barrier went up. “If the vehicle in front stopped for any reason he was going to rear end it,” he explained. Sgt Tarpey said he had paid back €60.80 to the toll company.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been “extremely foolish” and had admitted to the matter. She said he lived at home with his mother, was a sales rep and didn’t have a high income. At the time of the offence he had been crossing the toll due to sports commitments.

She said her client had made voluntary statements and had “contacted the injured party and made good the loss.” He has since been accepted for a nursing course, she added. In the meantime, Ms Fitzpatrick said “he is actually starting a milking job next week.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client had made admissions, paid the money and stopped as soon as he was caught. She said the defendant was on a novice licence and if he were to get five penalty points for careless driving, “he would be disqualified because he has two points on his licence already.” She asked Judge Conor Fottrell to consider her client for a restorative justice programme.

Judge Fottrell decided to put the matter back in order for a report to be prepared on whether the man is suitable for restorative justice. He said “good luck with your milking” as he put the case back to Portlaoise District Court on January 12.