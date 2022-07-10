Man caught doing 182kmh in Laois on way to work

Portlaoise District Court
A man who drove at 182kmh on the Motorway in Laois will escape conviction if he pays €250 to charity.
Madars Paeglis, 32, of 13 The Crescent, Kilminchy, Portlaoise admitted driving at that speed at Meelick, Portlaoise on the M7 on June 7 last.
Sgt Michael Tarpey said the defendant was travelling in a 120kmh zone at the time he was detected. He said the man was arrested and charged and apologised for his actions.
Representing himself, the defendant admitted to the charge of dangerous driving but said “I was working two jobs. I was just going from one to the other.”
Judge Conor Fottrell said he would apply the probation act if the man made a donation of €250 to Bridge Street Drug Rehabilitation. He put the case back to July 28 so that the donation could be made.
