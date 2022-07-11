Big Laois Council rehab project to get underway in heart of Portlaoise

Work has begun on the first chapter of a nearly 20 year plan to overhaul Portlaoise.

Laois County Council has announced that works commenced on the Lyster Square Improvement Scheme – Phase 1 on Monday, July 11.

The local authority says this phase of the scheme involves the rehabilitation and enhancement of the public realm from the existing bus stop on JFL Avenue through to the AIB Bank.

The council says the enhancement works will comprise of refurbishment and enhancement of the existing footpaths, improved pedestrian crossing points, full pedestrian connectivity from the bus stop to Lyster Square, new and enhanced planting and the provision of new street furniture throughout.

A statement says that John Conlon Construction Ltd. are the contractors and the work will take approximately nine weeks to complete. The works will be undertaken in phases and carried out between the hours of 8am – 6pm.

Laois County Council says various localised temporary traffic management arrangements will be in place for the duration of the work. However it says access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout.

Pedestrians will not be subject to diversions.

Laois County Council commissioned a plan in recent years called 2040 A vision for Portlaoise. A key element is to attempt to eliminate the division caused by James Fintan Lalor Avenue.

A lot of other targets were set in the plan including the revamping of Lyster Square. A contentious proposal in the 20017 public realm project was the elimation of surface car parking in the square to be replaced by an underground car park.

This film above represents an animation of proposed interventions made by a team of urban design, transport and heritage consultants led by Bilfinger GVA to help Portlaoise plan a way forward up to 2040 whilst aiming to address challenges around pedestrian and vehicular mobility, town centre depopulation, and conservation of heritage.