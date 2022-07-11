Death Notices for Laois - Monday, July 11, 2022

Paulie Fallon - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 10 of Paulie Fallon of Arlington Estate, Portarlington.



Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Paul, daughters Yvonne, Jennifer, Tracey and Sarah, sons-in-law, partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 XN44) on Monday and Tuesday evening from 4pm with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Paulie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

John Fitzgerald - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, July 8 of John Fitzgerald of Pembroke Pines, Florida and formerly of Bronx, New York, and Green Road Abbeyleix.

Peacefully after a short illness. John is survived by his beloved wife Breda, his children and their partners, Sheila, Kevin and Margaret, Brian and Trish, John and Patricia, Eileen and Greg, Kathleen and Brian and Lisa and Damon, he will sadly missed by his 17 grandchildren,9 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a very large circle of family and friends in New York, Florida, and Ireland.

John`s funeral service will be held on Friday July 15th at Boyd Panciera Funeral Home, Pembroke Pines. Live streaming will commence at 12.30pm with the service starting at 2.30pm followed by cremation. The service can be viewed on Boyd-Panciera Family FuneralCare Facebook page live on Friday.

A memorial Mass for John will be celebrated in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on 4th of September at 11 am. Mass can be viewed on Abbeyleixparish webcam.

Margaret Houlihan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 9 of Margaret Houlihan (née Lawless) of 11 Mountain View, Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Eugene and much loved mother of Joseph, Andrew, Paul and Lorraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday and Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with rosary recital on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11am to arrive at St Peter & Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Sheena Knepper - Killeshin

The death took place on Friday, July 8 of Sheena Knepper (née Mahon) of 15 Whithorn Drive, Inniscara, View, Ballincollig, Cork and formerly Derrymoyle, Portlaoise Road.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Marymount Hospice, Cork. Beloved wife of Ian, loving mother of Ada, adored daughter of Patricia and the late Arnold and cherished sister of Arnie, Jeremy and David. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, mother, brothers, mother-in-law Dawn, father-in-law Duke, brothers-in-law Elijah and Aidan, sisters-in-law Serena, Elaine, and Karina, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her mother’s home, Derrymoyle, Portlaoise Road (Eircode R93 T3V2) from 4pm on Monday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.45am to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin (via The Portlaoise Rd and Joe’s Road) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation Service at 3pm.

Due to road works, access to Sheena's wake will only be possible via The Portlaoise Roundabout on the Carlow Ring Road. Anyone driving from the Portlaoise direction will have to follow the diversion signs to Carlow.

Sheena's Funeral Mass can be viewed using the following

https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/

Sheena’s Cremation service can be viewed using the following

https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Bridie O'Neill - Emo

The death took place on Friday, July 8 of Bridie O'Neill (née Murphy) Whitestown, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow and Emo.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends; beloved wife of the late Pat (Parnell). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Liam and PJ., daughters Jacinta and Anne, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Bridget, brother John, sister Lil, sister-in-law Dympna, grandchildren Mark, Darren, Jason, Tony and Kate, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Sunday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Dolours and St. Patrick, Davidstown (Eircode W91 K228) on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with her parents in Emo Cemetery (via Ballymany Cross) The Curragh.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

John Quinn - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, July 7 of John (Jack) Quinn of Dalcassin Downs, Dublin 11 and formerly Old Borris, Castletown.

In his 92nd year. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff of the Fairview Community Unit, Griffith Court, Marino, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Bridie and his brothers, Tom and Joe. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Andy and Leo, his sisters, Maura, Mena, Esther and Anne, his sister- in- law Ann, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 88 A New Cabra Road, Dublin 7 on Monday 11th July from 6pm to 8pm concluding with the rosary. Removal on Tuesday morning, 12th July, to St Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 for Requiem Mass at 10.30am and onwards to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Raymond Joseph Fitzpatrick - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, July 6 of Raymond Joseph (Ray) Fitzpatrick of Sleibh Bloom View, Borris-in-Ossory.



Sadly missed by his partner and soulmate Mary, his son Billy, daughter Kelly, Jason, Andrea, Jamie and Darren, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Seamus, sisters Margaret and Jeanette and his dear aunty Pat, nephews, nieces, the McCaine and Kavanagh families, also Annette and Gerry his neighbours and a wide circle of friends including his work colleagues at Brand Central, Midland Service Station and Rathdowney GAA grounds team.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Wednesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, at 11am (https://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/) followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.