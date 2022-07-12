Second Laois Player wins big on the Lotto

A second Laois lotto player has hit the jackpot this week winning €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw.
The win in tonight's draw comes just days after a player in the county won €1 million in the Daily Millions on Sunday.
The winning Lotto Plus numbers in this evenings draw were 13, 15, 33, 34 and 40. There was no winner of the main EuroMillions jackpot. The numbers drawn were 14, 18, 24, 25 and 50. The lucky stars were 6 and 11.
The Daily Million player who won the top prize of €1 million bought their ticket in Tesco Portlaoise.
The winning numbers in Daily Million draw on Sunday, July 10 at 2pm were: 02, 05, 13, 19, 28, 35 and the bonus was 17. The winner has become the 22nd National Lottery millionaire of 2022.
