Roscrea woman to walk for ‘Mary’s Meals’ that feeds millions of children

Angela Moore, of Killavilla, Roscrea, is taking part in the Step by Step to Feed the Next Child Walk from Thurles to Knock Shrine in August.

Angela will be walking on Monday, August 8, and Tuesday, August 9, as the walk approaches and leaves Roscrea. Mary's Meals would be most appreciative of any sponsorship people might give towards this initiative.



Mary's Meals is a global movement that sets up school feeding projects in some of the world's poorest communities, where hunger and poverty prevent children from gaining an education.

Just €18.30 provides a school lunch to a child in their place of education every school day for a full year.

Mary’s Meals began feeding 200 children in Malawi in 2002 and is now feeding 2,279,941 children every day in places of education. Our vision is that every hungry child receives a daily meal and that all who have more than they need, share with those who are in need.

Angela can be contacted at 089-4959519.