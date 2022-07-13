Laois Offaly TD urges young people to consider a Defence Forces career

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan is urging young people in Laois to consider a career in the Defence Forces.

As Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Defence, Deputy Flanagan welcomed the announcement the Government has approved a move to ‘Level of Ambition 2’ (LOA2), as set out in the capability framework devised by the Commission on the Defence Forces.

He said his party in Government is moving to transform the Defence Forces and deliver the largest increase in the Defence budget in the history of the State.

“Today’s announcement today will result in the Defence budget rising from €1.1 billion to €1.5 billion, in 2022 prices, by 2028, the largest increase in Defence funding in the history of the State,” he remarked.

Deputy Flanagan said: “My party, Fine Gael, is proud to have founded the institutions of the State and we will always work to defend and protect them. We are determined to achieve the substantial transformation and investment in recruitment and equipment as recommended by the Commission on the Defence Forces.”

“I want to pay tribute to all those involved in the review of the Defence Forces for the work completed to bring this to fruition. The Department engaged in extensive consultation with a range of other stakeholders, including representative associations,” he said.

According to Deputy Flanagan, the move to LOA2 will allow for the immediate commencement of planning for military radar capabilities, including primary radar, and funding for this will be prioritised.

He said: “This will mean opportunities to develop our defence capabilities and joint procurement offered by participation in PESCO and the European Defence Agency. It is less than a week since the Dáil approved the proposal for the Defence Forces to join four new PESCO projects.”

“The transformation of the Defence Forces will require an additional 2,000 personnel (civil and military) over and above the current establishment of 9,500. Work has already commenced on this with the recently announced recruitment campaign, ‘BE MORE’. I will keep people updated on this campaign and I hope that young people in Laois will look to the Defence Forces as a promising and rewarding career choice,” he remarked.

“We are also about to see revitalisation of the Reserve Defence Force, another fantastic career option for young people in Laois. We have also announced the establishment of a new Office of Reserve Affairs with the priority objective of developing a regeneration plan for the Reserve Defence Force,” he added.

“The Commission also made a number of recommendations concerning existing pay structures, and I welcome that the Government will immediately progress the pay structure measures, including, removal of the requirement for a Private 3 Star/Able Seaman to ‘mark time’ for the first three years at that rank, and payment of the full rate of Military Service Allowance (MSA) applicable to the rank of all Private 3 Star/Able Seaman personnel”, Deputy Flanagan concluded.