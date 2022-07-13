Search

13 Jul 2022

Laois shopkeeper's son wins Gaisce Gold President's medal

Laois shopkeeper's son wins Gaisce Gold President's medal

Odhran Whelehan receiving his medal from President of Ireland Michael D Higgins.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

13 Jul 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois shopkeepers' son is among three young people from the county to win a Gaisce Gold President's Medal.

A son of newsagents Martin and Martina Whelehan from Portarlington, Odhran Whelehan received his award personally from President Michael D Higgins at Áras and Uachtaráin last week.

Odhran who learned how to speak fluent Irish as part of his challenges, recommends the Gaisce Gold challenge to others. 

"It was a really great experience. I started it at the beginning of lockdown and it gave me a lot of direction. I had just come home from a work placement in Chicago as a community organiser and that reinvigorated my passion for community work.

His Gaisce partner was NUI Galway where he is studying for a Masters in Public Policy. 

To achieve his Gold he set about learning the Irish language, doing gym work, volunteered in Best Buddies (Charity/Society in NUI Galway), completing a trek from Killarney to Magillicuddy Reeks (80km) and did a Gaisce Gold Online Residential Project themed around Global Citizenship.

Laois teacher tailored Met Gala and Oscars ballgowns for stars

"Volunteering with Best Buddies involved befriending people with intellectual disabilities, all on Zoom because it was during Covid. I chose to do a diploma As Gaeilge because I didn't want to lose my Leaving Cert Irish and I always wished to be more fluent. Again Covid gave me a lot more time to listen to podcasts," he told the Leinster Express.

"The setting was stunning in the Áras, unfortunately we couldn't bring guests because of Covid restrictions but it was great meeting the President, I had a chat with Sabina and even got to meet the dogs. 

"I would absolutely recommend doing Gaisce to anybody. I did a bronze in school and went straight for the Gold then. It was a good idea in terms of career too, it gave me a great sense of purpose," Odhran said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media