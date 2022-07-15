Search

15 Jul 2022

Laois public and farmers warned of fire risk

'High risk' forest fire warning issued amid warm weather forecast

'High risk' forest fire warning issued amid warm weather forecast

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

15 Jul 2022 5:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie


Coillte and the Department of Agriculture are urging people to be vigilant of fire risks as a High Forest Fire Risk is in place until Wednesday. 

The Department of Agriculture issues the Status Orange, High Forest Fire Risk Warning due to the warm weather conditions.

Coillte said:   “Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.”

“Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding fire use. Forest visitors should not use barbeques or open fires at any stage. Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.”

“Fire risk is expected to peak on Sunday, July 17th. Where fires occur, fire behaviour is likely to be influenced by moderate windspeeds in the 15-25kmh region. Higher windspeeds above the critical 30km/h threshold may be experienced in southern areas,” they stated. 

Coillte advise that all outdoor use of fires, barbecues and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice,” Coillte warned. 

They stated that pending significant rainfall, this risk condition will remain in place until midday on Wednesday, July 20 unless otherwise stated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The Department of Agriculture has  advised  extreme caution with respect to hay making and the use of machinery and other agricultural activity that may also present a risk of fire in dry vegetation on cultivated land types in current conditions.

Serious concerns expressed over Laois Fire Service staffing

">

Serious concerns expressed over Laois Fire Service staffing

Fire Danger Notices are issued largely based on meteorological factors. Numerical fire risk models, such as the one run by Met Éireann, analyse recent and predicted weather conditions and categorise potential fire risk. 

The Forest Service (part of DAFM) uses information such as this, as well as knowledge of potential fuel stocks, human activity and their own considerable experience, to classify and issue Fire Danger Notices.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media