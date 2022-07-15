Search

15 Jul 2022

Laois school gets planning permission for extension

A Graiguecullen school has been granted planning permission for an extension. 

Minister of State in the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming was pleased to confirm that St Fiacc’s National School, Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen has been granted planning permission for four new general classrooms.

“This is indeed very welcome news for this school in an area of growing population.  There has been a strong demand for new permanent classrooms for St Fiacc’s National School because of the growing population in Graiguecullen and surrounding areas over a long number of years,” said Minister Fleming. 

He explained that “the planning permission approved by Laois County Council is for four new general classrooms and the central activity area of two outdoor play safe and the provision of additional car parking spaces.  It also involves the demolition of two temporary accommodation structures that are currently on the site.”

"The interesting thing is that this school actually crosses the boundaries of Co Laois and Co Carlow.  Laois County Council have granted planning permission with 11 planning conditions and separately there is a concurrent planning application with Carlow County Council which I expect will be completed very shortly,” added Minister Fleming. 

He said: “Overall, I want to thank the Board of Management, the Principal and all the staff in the school for their work on behalf of the students.  The parents of the students in this school will be very pleased with this and ultimately the school is a vital service for all the local community.”

“I now look forward to the preparation of the documents to go out to tender with a view to construction commencing as soon as practical,” Minister Fleming concluded.

