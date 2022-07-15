Search

Man admits to string of public order offences in Laois

Court - Young Portlaoise man drunkenly abused gardaí

Reporter:

Court Reporter

15 Jul 2022 9:53 PM

A man appeared in court in relation to numerous public order charges over the space of a year. 

William Phelan, 55, of The Paddock, Mountrath was most recently charged with being intoxicated at St Vincent’s Hospital, Mountmellick on July 2. 

He is further charged with 20 public order offences in relation to 13 incidents in Mountrath and Portlaoise between June 10 this year and June 5 of 2021. He pleaded guilty to the public order charges but denied a single charge of assault arising from a public order incident in Mountrath on June 5, 2021. 

Judge Patricia Cronin told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court that all of the matters would be dealt with during a hearing in relation to the assault. She put all the matters back to Portlaoise District Court on July 22.  

