IRELAND WEATHER: Met Éireann forecast on length of heat wave in Ireland

Met Éireann has forecast the top temperatures in the heatwave and also outlined how long the really hot weather will last.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the spell of hot weather will continue over the weekend and early next week, with daytime temperatures widely reaching the mid to high twenties and possibly the low thirties. It will also be very warm by night, particularly on Monday night.

Often dry & sunny this weekend, just the odd shower tomorrow ️



It’s going to get hotter day by day too.



Temperatures reaching the high 20s in places by Sunday



So, it’s important to take care in the heat & sun



National Forecast issued at 7.17pm on Saturday July 16

Sunday: Very warm and mainly dry tomorrow with any overnight drizzly rain clearing quickly northwards. Widespread hazy sunshine following. Highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees, warmest in the midlands, in light to moderate southerly winds.

Another fairly warm night with temperatures remaining above 13 to 16 degrees. Staying dry and mostly clear with just light southerly winds.

MONDAY: Hot conditions across the country with widespread temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees, possibly reaching 31 or 32 degrees in some parts of the east and midlands. Dry for most, with just a few isolated showers, mainly in western parts. Mostly sunny with light south to southeast breezes, turning a little cloudier in some parts later in the day.

Feeling very warm overnight with temperatures staying above 15 to 17 degrees. Some showers may affect western parts, but otherwise it will be dry with light variable winds.

TUESDAY: Staying very warm in parts of the east and midlands with afternoon temperatures of up to 27 degrees. It will start to get cooler along the west coast though, with highs of just 18 degrees. Mostly dry to start off, although showers will gradually give way to more persistent rain, possibly becoming heavy and thundery later on. Light to moderate variable winds.

Rain will continue through Tuesday night, possibly turning heavy in some places. Lowest temperatures of around 12 or 13 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures return to more typical levels, with highs of 15 to 19 degrees. A mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. Northwesterly winds, light to moderate in strength.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Mixed conditions for Thursday and Friday with further scattered showers. Highest temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.

Weather warnings are in place - more details on the Met Éireann website here.