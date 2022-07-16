WATCH: Met Éireann says Laois and other parts of the midlands will be warmest in tropical heatwave

Temperatures rising
Met Éireann has tweeted out a short forecast on what to expect during the heatwave
Here’s the latest weather update about the hot and sunny weather over the coming days, from our meteorologist Paul Downes ☀️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 16, 2022
More here https://t.co/dz6JbDO4jBhttps://t.co/y935BN3VzB pic.twitter.com/HJE9do9wVv
IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecasts when heat wave in Ireland will end after blast of 30 degree temperatures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.